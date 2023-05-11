There’s always plenty to cover in the local event world, and I do what I can to squeeze in a little something for everyone’s varying tastes. With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, we will start with a few events for the moms out there.
A Mother’s Day Paint & Sip party will be at the Weathered Ground Brewery on Sunday, May 14. This fun evening for adults and kids is scheduled from 5 - 7 p.m. All materials are included in this step-by-step instructional, and everyone will leave with their own 16” x 20” masterpiece. Delicious food and beer will also be available during this beginner-oriented class. Tickets are only $35 per person, and you can get yours at Eventbrite.com.
A Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet and Family Portrait will be at The Resort at Glade Springs on Sunday, May 14. Bring Mom or the whole family to enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch buffet at your choice of either noon or 2 p.m. You will also get to have a free digital family portrait made with Mom while you’re there. To make her feel extra special, each mother will also receive a flower and discount coupon for Spa Orange. The menu for this event is absolutely huge, and you can visit the Facebook event page for those details. I will tell you that you can expect fresh fruit, house-made pastries, smoked salmon, made to order omelets, shrimp, and much more. There will even be a buffet and meat carving station, so come hungry. You can call 304-763-0876 to secure your spot at this reservation-only event. Adult tickets are $63, ages 6 through 12 are $25, and it’s free for kids 5 and under.
A new festival is coming to Greenbrier County, and this one is on wheels! The City of Ronceverte will host a Food Truck Festival Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13. It will feature several local food trucks, offering both sweet and savory snacks, and no two trucks will have the same type of food. This event will also offer artisan goods and events for kids all along the Edgar Avenue area.
ACE Adventure Resort will celebrate the New River Gorge Festival from 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, through 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Celebrate one of Earth’s oldest rivers that we all love to paddle, hike, bike, and explore. Take part in a film festival, shop some local vendors, and enjoy live music. ACE’s Adventure Zone will be open, and there is a rolling rodeo and race for whitewater paddlers on the New River. You can even take part in a river cleanup on Sunday with New River Conservancy.
A weekend festival pass will include camping on Friday and Saturday nights, access to the Adventure Zone, access to the vendor midway, the film festival, and live music both nights. Friday’s entertainment will be Litz. Saturday is jammed with musical talent such as Magnolia Boulevard, Shawn Benfield & The Resolution, Moonlight Mile and Ranford Almond. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will finish up this party. You can get your tickets to this shindig at aceraft.com.
John Covey Cole’s alter ego, DJCC, will be at Cheers in Beckley on Thursday, May 11, rocking out Karaoke Night for you. Drop in anytime from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. to sing some tunes for the crowd. John will be at Hill and Holler in Lewisburg on Friday, May 12, as JC Square. This show is going down from 8 - 10 p.m.
Jay Milam is performing at the 2 Step Inn in Oak Hill on Saturday, May 13, from 8 - 11 p.m.
On Friday, May 12, Matt Deal is back at The Rusted Musket in Mullens. I can’t say enough about the food at the Musket, other than you need to try it for yourself. This is a 9 p.m. to midnight show.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge never misses an opportunity to book quality entertainment. On Friday, May 12, it’s Jean Hanna Davis on the stage. Saturday, May 13, brings Corey Lee McQuade to the taproom. Both of these shows are happening from 6 - 9 p.m. Sunday, May 14, it’s a 2 - 5 p.m. show with Hunter Blalock.
The Untrained Professionals are playing at Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield on Saturday, May 13, from noon - 3 p.m. You never need to make up an excuse to visit a Harley shop, but if you ever wanted to, this is it.
Whiskey & Wine will be at Charlie’s Pub on Saturday, May 13, from 9 p.m. until midnight, with a unique mix of comedy and music.
Jonah Carden will play for Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub on Monday, May 15. If you guys have not been to Chetty’s yet, make the trip. The food is delicious, the view is stunning, and this 7 - 9 p.m. show is the perfect time to take it all in.
The Outpost at The New River Gorge invites you to join them for a Fireside Jams event on Saturday, May 13. Dina Hornbaker will be providing melodic tunes underneath the stars and in the New River Gorge National Park. This one is scheduled from 7:30 - 10 p.m.
How about some sports-oriented trivia? The Rusted Musket in Mullens is giving you a chance to show off what you know on Wednesday, May 10. Music by Retrograde starts at 6 p.m., and Sports Trivia Night with Mike Stover & Terry Bell starts at 7 p.m.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is bringing Greg Riordan to their stage on Friday, May 12, from 7 - 10 p.m. The Freefolk had to cancel the live show with Alexander Nicole a few weeks ago due to a power outage, and they are happy to let you know that the power is back on, and so is the show! The new event will be on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. Alexander is an Appalachian artist who plays music of many genres, like rock, soul, jazz, pop and folk. You will never be disappointed with the delicious food at the Freefolk.
Retro Reset is bringing Mick Foley to the Crossroads Mall on Saturday, May 13. Mick is an actor, author, retired professional wrestler, and commentator. He will be in Beckley for an official Meet and Greet at 2:30 p.m. Meet this hardcore legend while he’s signing autographs, taking photos, and telling stories. Tickets and pricing options for this event are available at retroresetvgac.com.
As part of this year’s Rhododendron Festival, the annual Sweet Treats dessert event will be on Saturday, May 13, at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from noon until 3 p.m. Besides delicious desserts, there will be several live musical performances. The New Hope Baptist youth band, the Woodrow Wilson High School Choral, and the How Great Thou Art Theatre group will be just a few of the groups performing. An Emergency Preparedness Fair will be set up with all sorts of interesting booths to visit. Organizations associated with the Local Emergency Planning Committee such as CERT, the Raleigh County Health Department, Beckley Water Company, AirEvac, and National Weather Service, among others, will be there. A pickleball tournament will also be part of this celebration. That will be at New River Park, and you can contact Dave Barksdale at 304-673-8390 for details.
I love it when I get the chance to include an art event for you folks. The Dan and Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery invites you to join them for a cocktail party on Saturday, May 13, from 6 - 8 p.m. This will be a celebration of the growth of their art center with a fantastical flower-themed experience. Learn how to help the arts bloom in our community with the art exhibition Les Fleur as the backdrop. There will be hors d’oeuvres, libations, photo opportunities and more. One of the featured artists will be Alice Tener, a life-long West Virginia resident. Alice is the BAC secretary of the Board of Directors and a Beckley-Stratton Middle School teacher. The series of works she will have on display for this show was inspired by the mothers in her life and the way that women’s strengths can go so easily unnoticed. Like these mothers, each piece was crafted of many layers that started out soft but were hardened using other materials until they were the multi-faceted presentation of a soft appearance with a strong form. With a canvas structure and plaster and glue-soaked cotton base the folds begin to form. The works are beautified and “feminized” by floral tea napkins and finished with resin and gold or silver leaf. See these and many other pieces on display. Floral-themed cocktail attire is encouraged.
A new business will be celebrating a ribbon cutting after party at Calacino’s this evening, Thursday, May 11. Go Duck Media’s office is at 322 S. Eisenhower Drive, and they will join other members of the Chamber of Commerce at Calacino’s for the after party. I included this private party because Go Duck Media is also hosting the long-awaited reunion of the band Taylor Made from 5 - 7 p.m. This show is open to the public. Who knows when they may play again, so take advantage of this rare opportunity. Grab a meal, have a drink, and mingle with some movers and shakers.
If tonight doesn’t work for you, the stage at Calacino’s will be busy all weekend. Friday, May 12, they are bringing you Noah Spencer, and on Saturday, May 13, it will be Adam Parker and the Bourbon Cowboys. Both of these shows start at 8 p.m.
That’s all quite a bit to take in, but I know you can do it. The only real problem is trying to decide what to do and when. Email me at events@register-herald.com if there is something coming up that you would like my readers to know about. Send me pics of your favorite local meal or drink. Who knows, you might just see it here one Thursday.
