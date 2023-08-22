The American Brother Foundation is hosting a memorial on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m. at Bluestone State Park in honor of the 273 Marines killed 40 years ago in the Beirut bombing.
The nonprofit is hosting the second USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck and needs 273 people to ruck, hike or walk and to carry the names of one of the victims.
Each ruck bib will have the name of one of the fallen in memory and respect to them and their families. It is a 10-mile hike ending at Pipestem State Park with a cookout.
According to a press release from the nonprofit, Beirut veterans will attend. The bombing was the largest non-nuclear explosion prior to 9/11, and it was the largest loss of life since the Vietnam Tet Offensive.
A discounted rate of $10 is offered to students to include the cookout at the end of the ruck and the free goodies in the registration packets.
Students will also have the opportunity to talk with Beirut veterans.
Call 407-587-9875 for additional information.
