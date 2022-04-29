Nicolas Cage is an iconic figure in the history of Hollywood.
An Academy Award winner with a combined box-office gross of over $4 billion, he is as beloved as he is maligned. A divisive actor with legions of fans and a chorus of critics, he’s often considered a campy, hammed-up version of a leading man. For every “Leaving Las Vegas” there is also “The Wickerman” to match; for every “Con Air” there is a “Season of the Witch” to go along with it. He’s been a treasure hunter, a superhero, a vengeful spirit, a face transplant recipient and a weatherman. Nicolas Cage has over 80 film roles in his career and none feel more personal than “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a movie where the man literally plays himself as the actor Nicolas Cage.
The hyper self-aware story centers on Nicolas Cage being a down-on-his-luck actor who’s quickly finding the available roles for a man of his ability is fading. His family resents him for being a self-centered narcissist interested only in his own career, a meta commentary on the actor’s prolific output of films. With mounting debts and little chance of scoring another leading man performance, his agent (played by Neil Patrick Harris) informs him of an opportunity for a birthday party appearance which would offer him a million-dollar payday. With little other choice, Nicolas Cage accepts the offer at the cost of his own pride. Unbeknownst to him, the gentleman whose birthday party he is attending, Javi Guiterrez (played by “Game of Thrones” star Pedro Pascal), is being monitored by the CIA for running a multinational illegal arms-dealing ring and is suspected of kidnapping an anti-crime politician’s daughter. Nic Cage is subsequently approached by the CIA to be their man in the compound in order to secure intelligence on Javi and where the daughter may be located.
However, the two end up bonding rather quickly and form a friendship that fulfills both’s needs. Javi wants to produce a film with Cage while the latter has his massive ego bolstered repeatedly by the worshipping Javi. The film quickly becomes even more self-aware as the story they’re both brainstorming is literally the film we are watching on the theater screen. Every scene is described in subtle allusions and much of the humor comes from the massive irony at the heart of such a concept. Cage is absolutely hilarious in his self-deprecating dedication to his craft and Javi plays the awe-inspired superfan with such conviction it borders on cringiness. There are LSD hijinks, a hilariously botched intelligence-gathering mission and even a little action to complete the concoction.
Where the film succeeds most is in how Pedro Pascal and Nic Cage play off each other. To call it a bromance would be an understatement; the two leads have genuine chemistry, and what ensues is a fun-filled ride of referential humor and dry, sardonic wit. None of the gags feel campy despite how they poke fun at Cage’s own reputation for campiness. He genuinely carries this film as the premise would imply, and the issues with his ex-wife and daughter feel like they add serious tension to the interactions while also themselves being uproariously funny. There is real weight to the problems the character of Nicolas Cage is facing, and while humorous, there are many moments of growth and a throughline of a legitimate character arc. All of this is wrapped up inside the shell of a seriously funny comedy that is as smartly written as it is well acted.
And why shouldn’t it be well acted? Nicolas Cage is literally playing Nic Cage. However, the charm of the film lies most in how Cage himself is able to approach himself. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, yet he remains a sympathetic, albeit comical, figure. There’s a veneer into the vanity and artistry of the performer with glowing reverence for his past performances. The nods and references to such works as “Face/Off” and “Con Air” are perfectly placed and paced. This is a must watch for any diehard Nicolas Cage fan, though that likely goes without saying, but it’s also a wonderful watch for any fan of film history and production.
— “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.