Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Dec. 30, 2005. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
l l l
As I contemplate stepping into a new year, the idea of building and tearing down bridges has been on my mind.
We’ve all experienced changes in certain relationships during the past year.
I’ve left behind a church congregation where I taught during Sunday school and played the piano.
I’m moving forward into some classes that may lead one day to a full-time Christian vocation.
There have been some friendships that have waned as some new ones were born.
On this New Year’s Eve, we all stand at the crossroads where bridges to the past and those to the future intersect.
We have to decide which bridges to burn, which ones are still under construction and which ones we might want to build in the future.
We also have to decide what to do with all the emotions that go with those choices.
Some of my relationships did not end well this year.
I have to leave the pain of those failures behind, extend forgiveness to those responsible for some of the pain that I’ve suffered and then move on with a positive outlook.
The worst thing any of us can carry over the bridge into the new year is a grudge.
Any kind of ill will toward anyone else will only serve to hurt us in the future.
My year is ending with a prayer that the Lord will help me put all the bad feelings from 2005 into His hands and that He will in turn give me the right kind of emotions and attitudes to face 2006.
I want to be able to build new relationships, and I want to help others build bridges in their relationships.
Some lines from a Lou Holtz motivational tape come to my mind.
In a story about two bridge builders, one man is working hard to build a new bridge; another has come to help tear the old one down.
He says, “I can tear down in a day or two what it took others years to do.”
The poem challenges each of us reading it to decide which type of bridge worker he or she wants to be.
I don’t want to tear down reputations, wreck relationships or place obstacles in the spiritual pathways of others.
I want to be the kind of person who helps make the way a little smoother for others and to stay focused on constructive relationships.
That is also my prayer for each of you.
With one flip of a calendar page, we all get the opportunity to start over.
Let’s commit ourselves to stepping over a bridge of regrets, failures and shortcomings and onto a path with new opportunities to learn how to love each other the way God loves all of us.
Happy New Year!
Whether it will indeed turn out to be happy will be up to you and me.