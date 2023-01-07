Happy New Year, everyone! I hope every reader was able to experience a joyful holiday season, full of love, laughter, warmth, giving and receiving. It’s hard to believe we’re kicking off the year 2023! As my husband and I watched the ball drop with our three young children last week, we looked at each other and thought surely someone’s played a trick on us. There’s no way it’s been TWENTY-THREE years since our world anticipated the turn of the millennium into the year 2000. We both remembered exactly where we were for that ball drop and then reminisced on all the blessings we’ve experienced since then.
Lives take us on many journeys. I am very fortunate to say I’ve experienced endless blessings along my 36-year ride. Yes, there have been struggles, but overall, I am beyond grateful for the life experiences and accomplishments God has created for me thus far. One of my blessings has been the bond to our United Way of Southern West Virginia. I don’t write this article weekly without purpose. I am here to advocate for our United Way and to encourage others to “Live United” and be a force behind positive impact here in southern West Virginia.
It is our United Way’s mission to improve lives by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education, and financial stability. We work every day to mobilize the caring power of the people and organizations that have the passion, expertise and resources needed to make change. We have supported dozens of nonprofit partner agencies for decades and continue to do so annually.
I – like many of you reading this – can testify to endless blessings. Most of the individuals our United Way serves cannot say the same. Through our 2-1-1 Hotline alone, we received over 5,000 calls from individuals in need in 2022! These calls were all answered by our local Information & Referral Specialist, Marsha Shonk. Marsha pours her heart and soul into selfless service and passionately connects these callers to the resources they need.
Our United Way of Southern West Virginia achieved many accomplishments this past year. In 2022, we were able to fulfill all grant funding to partner agencies, deliver almost $20,000 worth of shoes through our Equal Footing Shoe Program, extend over $45,000 to support basic needs for children thanks to L&S Toyota, and provide educational and monetary assistance to Grandfamilies in our seven-county area. Through a collaboration with the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, every school within our coverage area received $1,300 for virtual pantry needs to address unmet basic needs that would prevent a child from thriving.
A new year creates new opportunities. Please make a resolution to LIVE UNITED with us in 2023!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
