The February SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
Via several recent donations, SALS staff has unearthed many new titles from popular authors and book types such as craft and recipe books.
As usual there are hundreds of novels including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and others.
There is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II. Books for children and young adults have been newly organized with several boxes of additional titles
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
