Five members of the New River Youth Symphony earned a position with the WV All-State Orchestras, sponsored by William Bailey, conductor of the New River Youth Symphony.
Three were accepted into WV High-School All-State Orchestra: Eliana Lustgarten – violin 1, chair 4; Grace Bennett – violin 1, chair 16; and Ava Curtis – violin 2, chair 1.
Rehearsals for the WV High-School All-State Orchestra were March 3, 4, and 5 at the Charleston Civic Center, with the concert on Saturday, March 5, at the Clay Center in Charleston.
Two New River students were accepted into the WV Middle-School All-State Orchestra. Rayna Lustgarten – violin 1, chair 2; and Liam Toney – violin 1, chair 9. Their rehearsals were March 3 and 4 at the Charleston Civic Center, with a concert on Friday, March 4, at the Clay Center.
The students work on the orchestral excerpts from October until their audition in Bridgeport in January. If they earn a position, they work on their music with their private teachers until the March rehearsals.
The orchestras consist of students from across the state.