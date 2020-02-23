New River Youth Symphony & Chorus spring seasons to begin March 2

fayetteville — The spring season of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin Monday, March 2.
Fayetteville’s own Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin its season at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship, 2855 Maple Ave., Fayetteville.
Auditions for new students only will be at 6 p.m.
The Youth Chorus rehearsal is from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m., and the Youth Symphony rehearsal will follow from 6:50 to 8:15 p.m. The Beginner Chorus rehearsal is from from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
The New River Youth Symphony, Youth Chorus, and Beginner Chorus will have regular Monday rehearsals throughout the season and will showcase their accomplishments in May, at their end-of-season concert in Beckley.
NRYSC is an excellent opportunity for students ages 5 to 24 from all over southern West Virginia to sing in a chorus and/or play in a symphony and a wonderful chance to improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends.
The Beginner Chorus, under the direction of Lauren Floyd, serves 5-to-10-year-old students. This group helps children focus, understand rhythms, match pitch, sing together and be prepared to perform in front of an audience.
The Youth Chorus, directed by Tim Bailey, is a place for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group who enjoy performing together.
The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra, woodwinds, brass, and concert percussion students are welcome, as well as those who play violin, viola, cello, or bass. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24, and is conducted by William Bailey.
Financial support is needed to keep this youth program. Donations are tax-deductible. Mail checks to N.R.Y.S.C., P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should visit www.newrivermusic.org or call Kathy Bailey, 681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett, 304-573-4310.