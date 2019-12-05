fayetteville — The New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will present fall concerts at Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope and Fayetteville Christ Fellowship Church, 2855 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, in coming days.
The first concert, Christmas at the Mall, is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m., at the Crossroads Mall.
The Winter Concert will be hosted by Fayetteville Christ Fellowship on Tuesday, Dec. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Although admission is free and open to the public, donations will be accepted to allow the symphony and chorus to continue operating.
The fall concerts will feature music by the New River Beginner Chorus, Youth Chorus and Youth Symphony.
The Beginner Chorus, directed by Lauren Floyd, will sing such favorites as “Marshmallow World,” “Away In A Manger,” “I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas,” “Happy Birthday, Jesus” and “Little Donkey.”
The Youth Chorus, directed by Tim Bailey, will offer songs such as the beautiful “Bethlehem Procession,” “The First Noel,” “Carol of the Children,” “Breath of Heaven” and “Roundelay” by Sally Albrecht.
The Youth Symphony will perform a variety of enjoyable songs including “A Bark Gigue,” “Prelude on an Early American Hymn,” “Cumberland Cross,” “There’s Christmas in the Air,” “Stille Nacht” and “Sleigh Ride.” The youth symphony is under the direction of William Bailey.
“This season, Sponsor A Song is available to anyone wishing to sponsor a song in honor or memory of someone,” Christy Bennett, of the NRYSC, said in a press release.
“This is a great way to support your local youth and honor someone you love.
“For $75, please choose a song from the above listed songs, and indicate how you would like your dedication, and it will be listed in the program and announced at the concert before the song is played.”
You can sponsor a song by sending an email to newrivermusic@gmail.com, or by calling Kathy Bailey at 304-923-9622.
Check can be sent to NRYSC, PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
“This is a rare opportunity for Southern West Virginia to be able to provide such an excellent service right here in our area,” Bennett said.
“Financial support is greatly needed to keep it here,” Bennett added
For more information, call Crystal Bennett at 304-469-4627 or visit the NRYSC Facebook page.