Pools in Beckley are expected to open soon.
The New River Park Pool will open at 11 a.m. today.
On opening day of the New River pool, a Memorial Ceremony for long-time pool employee/manager Sharon Dempsey will be held at 1 p.m. at the New River Park shelter. The New River Park Pool will be named the Sharon Dempsey Pool in her honor. Dempsey passed away earlier this year. She spent 27 years working at the pool and was the pool manager. Dempsey taught many community residents how to swim.
The Historic Black Knight Pool does not have a set opening date yet but a post made to the city of Beckley’s Facebook page on Thursday says it “will open sometime next week.”
Both pools are being run by USA Pools, a national company that supplies lifeguards and manages pools around the country.
The schedule for both pools once open is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The pools will be closed on Monday.
The price of admission for both pools, not including the slide at New River, is $4.50 for children, $5.50 for adults 18 and over and $4.50 for seniors.
For slide and pool access at New River, the price is $7 for children, $8 for adults 18 and over and $7 for seniors.
Children 4 and under are free with a paying adult.
No pool passes will be sold this year.