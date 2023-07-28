glen jean, w.va. – New River Gorge National Park & Preserve will host a public ceremony to induct the Burnwood Trail into the Old-Growth Forest Network on Friday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m.
The Burnwood Trail is located at the Burnwood Day Use Area directly across U.S. 19 from Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing, W.Va.
Recent research at the Burnwood Trail confirms that roughly 12 acres of the forest are classified as old-growth, with numerous trees established prior to 1800 and the oldest sampled trees dating back to the 1670s.
Research was led by Dr. Tom Saladyga, associate professor of environmental geoscience at Concord University in Athens, W.Va., for an undergraduate class that gave eight students the opportunity to perform scientific research that led to a National Park Service natural resource technical report.
The technical report, titled “Documenting Remnant Old Growth at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve: A Pre-Industrial Legacy Forest at the Burnwood Area” (storage.googleapis.com), is the first research report to document the Burnwood area as old-growth forest.
Most of West Virginia’s forests were considered old growth prior to large-scale commercial logging throughout the turn of the 1900s, but now it is estimated that less than one percent of the original forest remains.
Old-growth forests provide a window into the historical forests and allow visitors and ecologists to better understand the forests that existed prior to much of the land-use changes of the 1800s, 1900s and 2000s.
New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is home to one previously dedicated forest in the Old-Growth Forest Network at the Stone Cliff Old-Growth area on the Stone Cliff Trail.
The Friday ceremony will be followed by an optional 1.2-mile-long guided hike over easy to moderate terrain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.