The New River Conservancy has named Lisa Stansell-Galitz, of Pearisburg, Va., as its new communications and marketing director to help strengthen the organization’s mission and build more awareness, volunteerism, and funding for one of the nation’s best-known river systems.
Stansell-Galitz brings decades of marketing experience to the Conservancy. She has most recently worked with the Greenbrier River Watershed Association, the Indian Creek Watershed Association, and the Watoga State Park Foundation in West Virginia. She is the founder and former editor and publisher of Lewisburg, W.Va.-based Daytripper travel magazine.
She has resided in Pearisburg with her family for the past six years.
Conservancy director Elizabeth Underwood welcomed Stansell-Galitz, emphasizing the strengths she brings to the organization.
“Her skills and talents will be an asset to the New River Conservancy,” Underwood said in a press release.
The non-profit conservancy is dedicated to protecting the New River watershed in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, and is based in West Jefferson, N.C., near the river’s headwaters.
A new office in Draper, Va., will open in June and be educational visitor space.
Stansell-Galitz has spent a lifetime tubing and kayaking rivers in the New River watershed and hiking its mountains searching for waterfalls.
She calls the new position “a dream job – one for which I feel I have been training for years,” she said in the release.
The conservancy was established in 1974 to protect the river.
For more information, contact Stansell-Galitz at Lisa@newriverconservancy.org
