It’s been just over a year since local pharmacists Kim Miller and Kriston Ellis opened Premier Pharmacy and Wellness in Beckley.
Despite opening in one of the most challenging times, the beginning of a pandemic, their years of pharmacy experience in Beckley as well as their connection with the community have earned them the tile of “Best Pharmacy” for The Register-Herald’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Ellis said the recognition from the community means “so much more because we were able to overcome the obstacles and still reach out and serve our patients and be there for them during a time that was just as difficult for them as it was for us.”
Miller and Ellis are both Beckley natives and received degrees in pharmacy from West Virginia University.
The pair met while working at a Kmart Pharmacy which shut down at the end of 2017.
Miller and Ellis said they felt as if they were pushed into opening their own pharmacy after the one where they had worked for so long sold out to a bigger chain.
“We’re thankful that it happened actually,” Ellis said. “It forced us out of our comfort zone and pushed us into this wonderful opportunity that we may not have done if we had a job otherwise.”
Although they are a new pharmacy, Miller and Ellis are not new pharmacists to the area, which they said helped in growing Premier Pharmacy.
“We worked at Kmart for so many years and had a lot of loyal patients that watched our building, waiting for us to open,” Miller said.
Ellis added that this loyalty and trust went a long way in ensuring the success of Premier Pharmacy since opening in April 2020.
“We opened only doing curbside because at the time everything was closed door, so that certainly was not what we had envisioned for our opening, but we adapted and it all worked out,” Ellis said.
Miller said opening their own pharmacy allowed them to prioritize the needs of the patients above all else.
“It allowed us to give our patients the service that they deserve without a corporate office saying, ‘OK, you have to meet all of these metrics before you can actually do the position that you were trained to do,’” Miller said.
“When patients walk through our doors, they’re not just a name and date of birth; we already know who they are. Just the fact that we know you and you know about us – it’s just better health care.”
For more information about Premier Pharmacy, visit premierpharmacywv.com.