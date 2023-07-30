Founded in 1960 as the Royal Spaghetti House in Bradley by Pasquale Mira, the restaurant now known as Pasquale’s has become a fixture in the local community for both group dinners and date-night dining. Now, in 2023, Pasquale’s has won the 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Italian Food in the city. The news comes as a delight to the new owner, who is just six months into his tenure as the new steward of the landmark restaurant.
“It’s been a short amount of time since I took over, and [winning the award] meant a lot to me,” began the new owner of Pasquale’s, Greg Lacek. “I can’t really put it into words, but ecstatic would be the main one. It feels like we’re doing good things.”
Born in Beckley, Lacek graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School before attending Marshall University. Lacek began his culinary journey at the very restaurant he now operates.
“I moved back to Beckley and began working at Pasquale’s in May of 2007,” Lacek recalled. “I was here for 14 years before I left to be the kitchen manager of the Tamarack for two years.”
This experience has helped make the transition smooth with a keen focus on maintaining the continuity of their recipes and the importance of the guest experience. Their “big-night” aesthetic remains an alluring draw, and they still offer all the same group dinner, event catering and corporate catering options as before.
The 2023 Readers’ Choice Award is an indication that Lacek’s effort to maintain the consistency and quality of Pasquale’s has not been in vain.
“All my friends and family have been happy to hear the news about the award,” Lacek said. “I just really appreciate the support.”
The future of Pasquale’s looks bright like the stars that illuminate the view at one of their outdoor patio tables, and the continued community support means the legacy of Pasquale Mira lives on.
Pasquale’s is located at 224 Harper Road, and its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Its phone number is 304-255-5253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.