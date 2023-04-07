Nearly 30 years ago, an ambitious movie starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper was released to almost universal critical disdain.
The movie was “Super Mario Bros.,” loosely based on the iconic Nintendo mascot. However, much of the negative reaction was due to just how loosely the adaptation adhered to the source material. Gone were the colorful and vibrant visuals of the Mushroom Kingdom from the video games. Instead, the live-action version eschewed the hallmarks of the franchise in favor of telling a gritty, dystopian story of greed and corruption.
This drastic departure from what made the Mario franchise so iconic caused many fans to have a visceral reaction. Now, after decades of disavowal, Nintendo has finally stepped in to produce a 3D-animated adaptation for the big screen. The usage of animation over live-action allows producer Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, to properly replicate his imaginative vision into a narrative that works on the screen.
The story is undoubtedly more family-friendly than the original ever was. It is relatively simplistic, with Mario and Luigi being upstart plumbers in modern-day Brooklyn before they are transported through a green pipe into the magical Mushroom Kingdom. However, all is not well, as the evil King Bowser attempts to coerce Princess Peach into marrying him, threatening to destroy the kingdom if she refuses.
That’s where Mario and Luigi come in. After being separated from each other, Mario enlists the help of Princess Peach to rescue his brother and save the kingdom. During this adventure, the imagination on display is overwhelming. Every shot is littered with callbacks to the original games, from an antique store displaying pixelated versions of power-ups, to Luigi getting his own little “Luigi’s Mansion” section, and even references to the live-action version.
The primary accomplishment of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is how effectively it captures the essence of the games and translates that into a cohesive narrative. The film seamlessly incorporates numerous elements from the franchise, including Rainbow Road, Donkey Kong, Blue Shells, Bullet Bills, Flower Power, and much more. With so many nods to the series packed into its 92-minute runtime, the film feels like a genuine love letter to the beloved games.
