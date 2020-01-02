“Feast of the Seven Fishes” follows a large West Virginia Italian family on Christmas Eve as they prepare food, reminisce about the past and seek love in the future.
Filmed last year in Fairmont and Rivesville in Marion County, it is a “slice of life that will ring true to anyone with an annual holiday tradition as chaotic as it is essential,” commented Lisa Trifone.
The film will show as part of The Lewis Film Series at the Historic Lewis Theatre, 865 Court St. N. Lewisburg on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $8.
Robert Tinnell, writer and director, plans to attend this event and will host a discussion after the screening. He adapted the film from a graphic novel he wrote in 2005, based on his family. Tinnell is also a graphic novelist. His brother Jeff, a producer, may also attend. They have both been involved with film and video since the 90s. Their WV-based Allegheny Image Factory produces or services a variety of commercials, image films, music videos, documentaries, television shows and feature films.
“Feast of the Seven Fishes” is favorably reviewed by 88 percent of critics and 92 percent of audience reviews, according to the Rotten Tomatoes website. This romantic comedy is full of outstanding performances and much of it was filmed in their grandparents’ home. Doors open 7 p.m.