beckley, w.va. – Beginning Saturday, April 1, Tamarack Marketplace will extend its business hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and be open seven days a week.
Since the recent temporary closure of the Beckley Travel Plaza and with travel season on the horizon, Tamarack officials decided to reintroduce its seven-day-a-week operation “as a commitment to our travelers and locals alike,” said Tammy Coffman, executive director.
In addition to the new schedule, April 1 brings a new breakfast menu to the restaurant at Tamarack, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. On Sundays, an all-day Sunday brunch menu is offered.
