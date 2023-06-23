Brian’s Safehouse has established a designated agency fund at Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) to support the work of both Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest.
The fund’s aim is to help those with substance use disorders break the bonds of addiction and learn to live free from all chemical substances in a faith-based setting.
“Building over time” is an option all new donors have when establishing a fund at BAF. Only 20 percent of the start-up costs are required, and the organization has additional time to raise funds.
“The purpose of the fund is so the ministry will continue long after the founders are no longer able to be involved,” said Leon Brush, co-founder of Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest. “We are excited about this opportunity. We have always relied on the support of the community for this ministry.”
Brian’s Safehouse has been operating since 2008 and Sparrow’s Nest since 2016. These establishments are a place where men and women, who are fighting against addiction can experience “the life restoring powers of God in an environment free from the temptations of drugs and alcohol,” according to a press release from BAF.
Both organizations are a 12-month, in-patient program located on a closed campus. The programs are biblically based. Residents are taught emotional, spiritual, and practical life skills while individualized treatment plans address underlying issues as well as focus on the resident’s strengths and potential. Both organizations strive to enable residents to re-enter society as responsible, contributing citizens.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Brian’s Safehouse” in the memo to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visit bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated agency fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
