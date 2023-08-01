Local vendors, businesses, artists, and community organizations are invited to register for a booth at a new event – McManus Trail Community Market on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Around 25 booth spaces will be available along the section of the trail from Prince Street / McDonalds area to the Dunlap building (Historic Beckley Newspapers) at 345 Prince St.
Proceeds from booth rentals will be donated to Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center. Attendees can donate at Just For Kids’s booth or at jfkwv.com.
