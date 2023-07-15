New beginnings are blossoming in Beckley with the grand reopening of Flowers by Nancy.
The previous owner, Nancy Sturgill, sought retirement and sold the business to another lifelong florist, her sister, Tina Lane. On Thursday, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the new location’s arrival at 1215 S. Eisenhower Drive.
Lane’s story begins in the southern West Virginia mountains.
“I grew up in Raleigh County and graduated from Independence High School in 1985,” Lane began. Her love for floral design subsequently began in the mountains and hills she calls home.
“I actually started when I was 14 or 15 by working for a wholesaler out of Crab Orchard and we would just process the flowers,” Lane recounted. “Then I started working in the greenhouse at Webb’s Forest and then I got moved up to be a designer, somewhat, and that’s how we got into the business.”
Lane is no stranger to operating her own store. While Sturgill operated Flowers by Nancy, Lane was operating another store in another county.
“I had my own shop, Rose’s Floral, for 12 years in Mullens and then I moved up here and bought Flowers by Nancy on February first of 2023,” Lane recounted. Her previous shop in Mullens was purchased by an unnamed clothing outlet.
Yet, according to Shakespeare, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet and the new-look Flowers by Nancy is no exception to this ancient adage. The walls of the interior at Flowers by Nancy are lined with bouquets and arrangements that showcase the quality and creativity of local floral design. Besides offering freshly cut real flowers, they also provide permanent botanical arrangements in high-quality silk materials.
“We also do delivery orders and provide all the same great services that Nancy provided,” Lane said.
In addition to the variety of services and deals, Flowers by Nancy will also assist in coming up with creative gift ideas during Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
“We are just excited to do business in Beckley, we are excited for the future and we are excited to help our customers,” Lane said.
