Rainy skies couldn’t damper spirits last Wednesday at Dutch Miller’s Beckley Automall during the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s grand ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event marked the beginning of a new direction for the iconic car lot located where Robert C. Byrd and North Eisenhower Drive converge.
Jeff Serio greeted the public with his business partner, West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller, to give a tour of the building, which included a lunch buffet courtesy of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“Originally, we were looking for something in, like, North Carolina,” Serio stated in an interview with The Register-Herald, “but then we found this area and it feels like this is the best kept secret in America.”
Originally hailing from southern Florida, Serio said he is committed to a community-first approach that leverages the logistical support of a major conglomerate with the local touch of a small-town dealership. This can be seen and felt in the amount of community outreach that Dutch Miller’s Beckley Automall is participating in.
“We’re with the Little League team that just made the Babe Ruth World Series, we sponsored them, and we’re with the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society, and especially when you include Chris and his family,” Serio rattled off.
These partnerships reflect a desire to help out and give back to those who are also helping others.
Serio’s partner, Chris Miller, is likewise embedded deeply into the community. The grandson of founder H.D. "Dutch" Miller, Chris Miller is running for governor of West Virginia in the 2024 Republican primary.
“I believe it is any business’s social and moral obligation to help make the community, that they are privileged enough to business in, a better place," Miller said. "It’s symbiotic. If the business does well, the community does well; when the community does well, the business does well.”
Miller is the son of Carol Miller, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for West Virginia’s 3rd District.
Chris Miller said, “I met Jeff (Serio) back in 2012 at a 20-group meeting and we’ve had a friendship ever since. When you have someone with skin in the game, who genuinely cares, who sees things from a moral and cultural standpoint, and everything lines up, that’s when great things can happen.”
The sponsorship, partnerships and relationships between Serio and the community continue to coalesce.
Serio explained, “We’ve got the Appalachian Festival coming up, we got the Appalachian Treasure Quilt show coming up, we had that antique car show as well. I mean, we’re just willing to help anyone who needs help.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony went off without a hitch on Wednesday despite the skies conspiring against the event.
Dutch Miller’s Beckley Automall is located at 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive, and the phone number is 304-319-9559.
