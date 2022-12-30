In the heart of Beckley, on Robert C. Byrd Drive, there’s a little mom-and-pop appliance store that has recently opened its doors, featuring high-grade equipment.
Rely Appliances is operated by owners Robert Powell and Eric Farley and found its footing during the holiday season when the orders began to pour in. The partners identified a need in the community and set out to fill that vacuum.
The intrepid duo are both natives to West Virginia and thus have a keen understanding of the state and its culture.
“I grew up in Beckley,” Powell said. “I went to Central Elementary, Beckley-Stratton and Woodrow. I am from this area.
“I saw a need around here for someone that carried high-quality used appliances and somebody that carried new appliances which are built in America,” Powell said.
Farley added, “We carry previously used GE and Maytag machines, pretty much all the top appliance brands. We are one of the only Speed Queen dealers in the area.”
“That’s kind of like our golden child,” Powell said.
Speed Queen is the brand name for an efficient, high-performance washer and dryer set, the two maintain. In addition to those proclamations, they say Speed Queen also boasts a 25-year life expectancy, which comes in addition to a three-, five-, or seven -ear parts and labor warranty.
“Actually, I’ll be the one who comes out to do the repairs,” Powell said.
“It’s fortunate that Robert knows so much about the machines,” Farley said.
They are adamant about their commitment to customer service.
“You call here, you get to talk to one of the owners. We take care of everything ourselves,” Farley said..
Rely Appliance is attached to a sister shop called Stuff and Things.
“A barbershop was originally going to go at the other end, but when that fell through, we decided to take the whole building so we could know who our neighbors were,” Powell said.
Stuff and Things sells handmade wicks, candles, lotions, creams and a variety of other knickknacks. The building also features a party room that could seat up to 35 people comfortably but could expand that capacity to up to 50 people if need be.
Rely Appliance is located at 3679 Robert C. Byrd Drive, and their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.
