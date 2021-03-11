In 2020, Chad, Paul R III, Tieche, Charles and John Hutchinson established the Carolyn Smith Hutchinson Sheets Fund in memory of their mother at the Beckley Area Foundation.
Distributions from this permanent endowment will be used to provide essentials to needy students in Raleigh County public schools including but not limited to nutritional, apparel, academic and other basic needs.
Selections of recipients will be made by the Raleigh County Board of Education.
Carolyn Smith Hutchinson Sheets was born on April 24, 1943, in Beckley She was the daughter and first born of Hulett Carlson Smith and Mary Alice Tieche Smith. Carolyn attended Dana Hall Preparatory School in Wellesley, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia.
There she received her Political Science Degree. Following graduation, Carolyn went on to travel with her father as a supporter and volunteer on the campaign trail as he ran for office and became the 27th Governor of West Virginia.
This was an exciting time in Carolyn’s life and proved to be the beginning of a well-lived life devoted to her family. She spent much of her adult life raising and enjoying a family of four children, Trey, Tieche, Chad and John as well as enjoying her three grandsons Paul “Hutchie” (son of Trey), Jack and Miles (sons of John).
Carolyn was also known as an incredibly talented chef and master seamstress. She created the most glorious collection of hand-sewn and custom christening gowns for family and close friends. Her love of sewing even extended to creating beautiful gowns for “Newborns in Need” and stillborn babies in area hospitals. She was a supporter of the arts, especially of her sister Suzaine Smith and her fine art. She also loved nature and all of God’s creatures.
Carolyn is missed every day as a mother, a grandmother and a sister. Her smile, her laughter and peaceful demeanor. Carolyn passed away in May 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Carolyn was a great supporter of everyone and always wanted people to dream big and reach for the stars. This fund is a way for her to cheer on Raleigh County students as they work to fulfill their dreams!
Anyone may make additional contributions in any amount to this fund. Donations may be made online by clicking the button below, or by check made payable to BAF with Carolyn Hutchinson Sheets in the memo. Please mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.