Beckley, W.Va. – Raleigh County Parks and Recreations will mark the opening of the new addition to the campground at Lake Stephens campground with a ceremony that will include a ribbon cutting.
The event will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Lake Stephens Campground located at 150 Event Circle, Surveyor, W.Va. All are welcome to attend.
The new campground consists of 29 new RV sites with access to showers, restrooms, camp store and all other amenities in the park.
