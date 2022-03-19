Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Nov. 1, 2000. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
He’s the master of the free lunch. Bandit, a wily squirrel who bedevils my cats by stealing their food, provided me with some interesting column fodder.
As I watched him this weekend, I had to admire the little scutter for his tenacity. No matter how tough the challenge or how big the opponent, Bandit found a way to outwit or outmaneuver the obstacle and add one more tidbit to his winter stash.
Good life lesson, huh? Stop skulking away in defeat and find a way to reach your goal.
My mind tells me he functions simply by instinct. Something older than time tells him this is the time to forage and collect. His little squirrel brain doesn’t comprehend that heavy snows will soon blanket the ground, and it will be several months before hickory, oak and walnut trees drop their bountiful banquet onto his picnic table of dry leaves. Something pushes him to make use of these warm, sunny days and store all he can.
He may not know what’s ahead in a few weeks, but I do. Now is the time to start preparing for long, dark days that bring fewer opportunities for social contact, the absence of lush green lawns and the fragrance of honeysuckle, and the bright colors splashed on the faces of wildflowers.
I’ve used the nice weather to spruce up the inside of my home, adding my own splashes of color here and there and placing mirrors where they will reflect light and brighten the rooms in which I spend the most time.
I’ve had the oil tank refilled, the chimney and furnace checked and changed the batteries in my smoke alarms. I’ve laundered, packed and stashed a few clothes in my car for times I might get stranded, and I’ve stuffed a blanket and first-aid supplies in among the battery cables and a small tool chest.
Although the physical rigors of winter are the first to come to mind, I know that for me, and many others like me, preparing mentally and emotionally for winter takes real work. I’ve tried to identify the things that bug me most and come up with game plans for managing them.
I’ve made a list of sorting and storing projects that will relieve my home of clutter that collects during the summer while I’m busy outside. Clutter adds to the sense of confinement, so removing it has spiritual and practical benefits.
I’ve bought a few good books and squirreled them away in different parts of the house. I’ve laid in a good supply of hot chocolate, hot cider mix and orange-spice tea.
This winter, when I see Bandit out there tunneling down through the snow for a choice morsel, he’ll remind me to dig into my stash and lose the winter blahs with a good read. Now, where did I put that copy of “Raising Squirrels for Fun and Profit”?