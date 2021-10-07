Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Feb. 5, 2006. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Are you stingy? Not with money, but with expressions of concern, time, encouragement or praise for others.
One of my Lenten revelations is that I’ve been holding back often when I should have been giving.
The insight came this week as I was reading Proverbs 3:27 — “Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of your hand to do it.”
Do you appreciate someone at work but you’ve never told them you value what they do? Telling them so could make a huge impact on their day, and on many days thereafter.
Does a server at a restaurant seem less efficient than usual, and you sense he or she has a special burden today or doesn’t seem to feel well? Simply taking the time to acknowledge they’re having a rough day and saying you hope things get better for them can be a huge blessing. Knowing someone understands and cares can make them feel less alone and less vulnerable.
Have you been so preoccupied with what’s going on with you that you haven’t taken the time to offer an extra word of praise or appreciation to one of your kids? Children and teens need all the encouragement and emotional support they can get. It’s a tough world out there for them. They need a continuous supply of acknowledgment for all the things they do RIGHT. Reinforcing all those good behaviors has a remarkable way of helping them overcome bad habits and attitudes they pick up.
Do you take time often to give your spouse a sincere compliment? Not some glib remark so you can stay in their good graces, but an honest thank-you for something you appreciate about them. After all, you need to hear those kinds of things from them, don’t you?
What about that weary mom with the whiny kids in the grocery cart? Do you not realize all that screaming and crying is as annoying for her as it is for you? Why not give her a compliment of some kind? She probably needs a morale boost right about now.
What about an older person you know who lives alone? A phone call, however brief, provides a welcome interruption in their day.
These are good things we can do for people, but we have to be willing to invest the time and effort. That tired mom or that older person who’s feeling alone and forgotten will never know we care unless we tell them.
I truly believe our mission as believers is to be channels of God’s love to others. When we fail to give a good gift to someone to whom it is due, the “gift” we’re withholding is His love for them.
What greater sin could we commit than being stingy with God’s love?