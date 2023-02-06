lewisburg, w.va. – Grammy Award-winning rap musician Nelly will return to the State Fair of West Virginia this year.
“Nelly put on an amazing, sold-out show here in 2021,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in a press release. “When the opportunity presented itself, we knew we had to book him again.”
Nelly’s concert is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, with tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.
Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.
Nelly embarked on his music career with Midwest hip hop group St. Lunatics in 1993 and signed to Universal Records in 1999. Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of “Country Grammar” in 2000. The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide. “Country Grammar” is Nelly’s best-selling album to date, selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on Aug. 10-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.