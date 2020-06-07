Shade Tree and Smooth Impressions Car Clubs along with Beckley Events plan to continue offering car cruises every other Saturday in June and possibly July.
The tentative upcoming schedule of Raleigh County neighborhood cruises:
l June 13 (rain date – June 20) – Line up at Woodrow Wilson High School and cruise around Woodcrest (Woodcrest Drive and Timber Ridge), then along Stanaford Road and circle Stanaford Acres on Overlook Drive.
l June 27 (rain date – July 4) – Line up at Tamarack and cruise along Dry Hill Road, then circle around Morgan Hills and Pine Hills, then ride to the edge of Jamescrest and over to Dearing Drive through Prosperity. The AACA (Antique Automobile) Car Club’s National Rally was originally scheduled to be at Tamarack on June 26-27, but it had to be canceled due to COVID-19. So, local members of the AACA are invited to participate in this cruise enabling them to still show off their vehicles.
l Tentative - July 11 – considering Sophia to Coal City route
l July 25 - Beckley Events’ committee originally scheduled a car show on July 25, so depending on whether guidelines allow for a show, a cruise may be included, lining up in downtown Beckley with a ride to a nearby neighborhood.
In addition to those vehicle owners who wish to show off their unique rides, recent 2020 graduates are welcome to ride in the cruises with a sign or wearing their graduation caps. Musicians, mascots and costumed characters can also ride in the cruises. If you know someone along the route celebrating a birthday on the cruise date, birthday parade entries can be included with the cruise.
The cruises line up between 4-4:30 p.m., and the ride begins around 4:40 p.m. The rides normally take from 20 minutes to an hour to complete the route. If you do not live along the route, you can watch from your car in a parking lot along the route. Please continue social distancing whether you participate in the vehicle line-up or watch from a parking lot.
Four neighborhood cruises happened during May – weekly participation ranged from 60 vehicles to 140 vehicles. For more details, follow Beckley Events or Shade Tree or Smooth Impressions Car Club’s Facebook pages or call 304-256-1776.