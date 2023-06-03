The sweet aroma of honeysuckle fills me with a deliciously deep delight. And coupled with small, sugary sips of my morning coffee, I become momentarily entranced in all of the charms of early summer.
I meander up and down the same dusty gray gravel road I have walked upon my entire life. I stroll up to the mailbox and then back down to the garden, listening to the cheerful chatter of the birds and observing the dogs’ antics as they try their best to stay close. We are all put to the test of calmness when the large neighbor huskies from down the way barrel up, attempting to cross the invisible, yet very real, boundary line that all the neighborhood animals have carefully created and only occasionally and cautiously cross.
We all settle down at the hoop house for a lunch picnic. It’s humid and misty in there, and if you arrive by midmorning, the heat is just enough to stand. Twenty or so degrees hotter than it is outside, I instantly feel as if I’ve been swept away into a tropical oasis, and the noisy outside world becomes distant. Each finding a spot between the patches of poppies, and tundra of beet greens, the dogs and I sit comfortably, with our feet nestled in the dirt.
Enjoying a fresh batch of sun-warmed strawberries, I giggle at my ruby-red-stained tongue, which now resembles the same shade as the fluorescent red old-fashioned poppies I observe the yellow and black patterned butterflies sip nectar from. Their dark antenna perfectly blends into the coal-colored stigma of the poppy, and their delicate, lemon-shade wings perfectly complement the paper-like, fiery red flower petals. I refrain from picking one to take inside; I know their beauty will melt in my clumsy hands, and their thin petals will crumple in the wind.
We all learn to sit in the warmth, appreciating one another’s beauty and company but not taking too much. The canines remain in their respective domains, keeping the neighbor dogs at bay and guarding the realm and their people. I relax into the colorful charm of my surroundings, taking it all in – simply just observing and in awe of the natural phenomena of it all.
