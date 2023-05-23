Charleston, W.Va. – The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is appropriating $1.03 million for four initiatives in West Virginia, $921,900 of which is going to West Virginia Division of Culture and History to support statewide arts programs, services and activities.
Other awards are $75,000 to the City of Wheeling to support the development of an arts and culture plan, $20,000 to West Virginia Symphony Orchestra to support a performance and statewide touring initiative and $17,500 to Wheeling Symphony Society to support the Young People's Concert Tour in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.