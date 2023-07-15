The National Association of Black Storytellers (NABS) is sponsoring the 2023 Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship to honor, celebrate, and support Black storytellers native to and residing in Appalachian counties of Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.
In a partnership with Mid Atlantic Arts and South Arts, the fellowship will be administered by the National Association of Black Storytellers. One $5,000 award will be given for representation of each of the six eligible states.
Additional funding will be granted at the 41st annual national conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, the week of Nov. 6.
The NABS Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship is funded in part by Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions Program and South Arts as part of the In These Mountains Central Appalachian Folk Arts and Culture.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 20.
