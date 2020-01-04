Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Morning light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.