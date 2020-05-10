It was a dark and stormy night... No, really, it was.
My family moved from a tiny community, Dale Ridge, in Wise County, Va., to another small community, Kopperston, in Wyoming County, W.Va., when I was about 4 years old. The night we moved was horrible, cold and wet, and the trip was long, very long.
All four of us rode in the front seat (no seat belts in those days) – my sister Sue, a year younger than me and “the baby,” on Mommy’s lap with me on the seat between Mommy and Daddy.
Mommy was home all day. She made us breakfast before school. By the time we came home that afternoon, there was a hot meal on the table and, in all probability, our pajamas had been washed, dried on the clothesline outside, ironed, folded, and put back in the drawer.
If she bought so much as a new “scatter rug,” as she called it, the floors would be freshly waxed in our little house and you could literally slide from one end of the house to the other in sock feet. Maneuvering the gas floor furnace in the hall was a bit tricky, however, especially in the winter.
She saved myriad recipes – from her family, friends and neighbors, and those clipped from newspaper and magazine articles. When she passed away, Daddy gave them all to me. At first, I couldn’t bring myself to take them from the house. Those things belonged there, where she had always kept them. Over time, however, I brought them, little by little, to my house.
There was one cookbook in her collection that stands out. It had some recipes, but it was also a place to write your own recipes. She’d bought it from one of her sisters for some kind of fundraiser and, in the months to come, I remember, she and her sister talked over the recipes they had tried and shared new ones.
The pages are now yellowed and brittle, deteriorating with time and handling. But every time I open it, I can see her beautiful, distinctive handwriting and Mommy is there in those pages.
Mommy couldn’t just follow a recipe like it was written. She had to tweak it, make it her own. And, I have to admit, she made them better. The problem was, if she was satisfied with the changes, she might not be able to remember just how she had done it, because she varied the recipe just about every time she made it. Since she rarely measured anything, it was difficult to pin her down on the details.
She had three more children – the twins, Karen and Angie, and, finally, a boy, Michael. For the original four of us (I was 14 when the twins came and 16 when my brother arrived), the majority of our time went to caring for “the babies,” doing the enormous amount of laundry they dirtied (no disposable diapers in those days), and trying to keep the house presentable. No easy task. Collecting and trying new recipes took a back seat.
And, the older she got, she didn’t write the recipes down any longer; that job was relegated to me. Many of the recipes that became family favorites, I wrote down as I watched her make something.
Several years ago, I gathered favorite family recipes, old photos, and some shared memories, made copies and put them into books for my siblings and me.
Sue, who was a victim of breast cancer, called me after she got hers. Already sick with the monster disease, we laughed and cried as we shared memories for a couple of hours on the phone.
“When did she give you that recipe?” Sue asked me about one of them. “I asked, but she didn’t give it to me.”
Then, I explained, I wrote it down as I watched her make it.
I also found, in one of her cookbooks, a large yellowed index card, with a typed recipe for spaghetti and meatballs. At the bottom was written “Eat and think of ME.” I have no idea if it came from one of our neighbors in Kopperston (which I suspect), one of her sisters, or one of her friends. On the back side are crayon marks that I’m sure were made by “the babies” while Mommy cooked.
When “the babies” went off to college, Mommy made the same dishes just about every weekend when they came home. One of the family favorites was spaghetti and her recipe was based, with her tweaks in place, on the following:
Spaghetti Sauce
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 No. 2 can of tomatoes (Mommy used tomato sauce instead)
2 six-ounce cans of tomato paste
2 cups of water
½ teaspoon of pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon of sugar (Mommy omitted this)
1 bay leaf (Mommy always removed these before serving)
• My mom rarely made the meatballs. Instead, she used about 2 pounds of ground beef in the sauce. So, she also added to the sauce: 1 tablespoon of garlic powder, 1 tablespoon of chili powder, 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning, and lightly sprinkled red pepper seeds across the top.
Directions:
Brown onion in oil in pot. (Mommy added the onion to the ground beef as she browned it, then drained the fat before adding other ingredients.)
Add remaining ingredients to the pot, mixing well.
Simmer for at least two hours, stirring occasionally.
❖
Meatballs
3/4 pound of ground beef
1/4 pound of ground pork
1 cup of bread crumbs
½ cup of freshly grated mozzarella or parmesan cheese
1 clove of minced garlic
½ cup of milk
2 eggs, beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Beat eggs, add milk, then pour over bread crumbs, garlic, and grated cheese. Stir.
Add the meat to the mixture, mix well.
Form into small balls (about 1 inch in diameter).
Brown in skillet, cooking thoroughly.
Add the meatballs to the sauce and simmer for at least 15 minutes.
❖
Wherever the recipe came from, we did enjoy it; however, I really wish I knew who “me” was.
At any rate, try the recipe. Add your own tweaks. It may become one of your family favorites as well.