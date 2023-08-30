The City of Beckley will celebrate children with a variety of activities during the 30th annual Kids Classic Festival the week of Sept. 4-11.
The home run derby at Beckley Little League at 311 Armory Drive, next to the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, will kick off the festival on Labor Day evening. Children 8 and up can participate with a $5 entry fee. Cash and medals will be awarded in several age categories. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with the derby starting at 6 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m.
During the week, children can enjoy one free game of bowling and shoe rental at Leisure Lanes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. when accompanied by a paying adult. Participants are encouraged to call for lane availability at 304-253-7328.
Tuesday events include a painting class, from 4-5 p.m., at the Raleigh County Library. Children, 6-12, will need to be registered for one of 20 spots and a LEGO building competition which goes on until 6 p.m. A story walk and scavenger hunt on the McManus Trail will take place from 5-7 p.m., staring at the trail shelter near Prince Street.
Art and rock painting will be offered on Wednesday at the Beckley Art Center from 4-6 p.m. Pottery Place will host a painting party at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Pre-register in-person or call 304-253-8777 to sign up for one of the 25 spots with a fee of $10. The theme will be painting cartoon characters.
Friday evening features a show by Funnybones Magic Show & Balloons from 6-7 p.m. at the Youth Museum and Exhibition Mine amphitheater. Inside the museum, children can check out a new exhibit, Sound Sensation, and a planetarium show. Admission is $5.
The Stinky Cheese Man, a youth play presented by local youth, is planned by the WV Collective at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre with shows on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Saturday Street Fair will fill the sidewalks in downtown with activities on Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Businesses, vendors, churches and organizations will offer games, or giveaways, or sell products. Some of the highlights of the fair include the carnival showcase at United Bank, the Beckley Fire Department’s Junior Firefighters Challenge, the Cincinnati Circus shows, the official Ronald McDonald, WV WIC free fruit/veggie stand, Read Aloud storytime at Sakura Mankai, and the youth play at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.
The Kids Fest Parade at a.m. is still accepting entries. Mascots, costumed characters, cool-looking vehicles, teams, bands, dance teams, cheerleaders and more can be part of the parade. The parade will feature Ronald McDonald and Grimace, Beckley’s Babe Ruth World Series team, festival royalty, bagpipers, characters, and more. Youth who would like to wear a costume in the parade are welcome. The theme is Animation/Cartoons, but anything child-related fits into the parade and fair. The Founder’s trophy, honoring Madrith Chambers, will be presented to the overall best entry in the parade.
Hamster races are back in the festival and planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus. Then on Sunday, a Pet Pageant for dogs and cats will take place at 2 p.m. at the Youth Museum. A costume category for dogs and cats will be included.
The Parade of Lights is scheduled for 9-11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. Emergency vehicles will start at Independence High School, proceed along Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley and circle downtown on their way to Epling Stadium on Ragland Road.
For more information, call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook.
