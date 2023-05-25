Story after story of the sacrifice of service to our country by southern West Virginians is held within the walls of the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.
You may never have known or heard the names of many of those who served. But they played significant parts in the advancement of freedom and the protection of the homeland.
Like the story of the local 16-year-old who lied about his age to serve in World War II. He came home from that war to the active reserves and was ultimately sent to Korea and killed by a Korean sniper at the age of 21.
Within the walls is the story of an area Vietnam prisoner of war still missing In action along with over 70,000 others.
Or the brave hero and Woodrow Wilson High School graduate who received the Bronze Star for Valor for leading his battalion into combat in Vietnam. The Vietnam War hero was killed in February 1967. Today you can find his name engraved on the wall in Washington, D.C., and his story in the Museum.
Southern West Virginia also has the stories of a ground crewman who served the Tuskegee Airmen, and the Silver Medal-awarded coxswain who drove the landing craft up to the beaches on D-Day and the man who served in the Navy during WWII, the Army during the Korean War, and the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
It is stories like these, and so many more, that are at the heart of Memorial Day weekend – a holiday set aside to remember those who have sacrificed for our freedoms.
Honoring those heroes and their stories and learning the names, the places and the events that led up to these great acts of service is important and is available free or by donation this weekend at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum at 1557 Harper Road in Beckley. The Museum will be open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, according to Gary Parker, tour guide for the museum, on Saturday and Sunday, a group of reenactors will be on site, in period costumes and set up like an encampment-type situation.
Out front of the Veterans Museum are 75 flags, all in memory of different veterans who have passed on.
The building that faces Harper Road features WWII memorabilia only, said Parker.
“The trailer behind it houses everything about WWI, the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Korean War and women in war.
The articles and stories found in the museum come from donations from family or veterans.
“When we get it, we put it on display,” said Parker. “We’re really proud of it. Women’s memorabilia is one of the hardest to get. They want to hold on to it.”
Parker, who has volunteered at the museum for 20 years, also served during the Vietnam War.
“I enjoy doing the tours and helping people learn about the history. They need to know the sacrifices that these guys have gone through all the way to the beginning. If we start forgetting history, then we’re in real trouble. This is something I’m very passionate about. I try to share what knowledge I have and experiences. A lot of people don’t realize the sacrifices that have been made for this country.”
Over the holiday observance weekend, the museum will educate and entertain visitors traveling through and a lot of local people as well.
The tour guides will tell the history of the service, the different areas, and the different branches.
“There are so many heroes here,” Parker says. “We hear about all the big heroes and Medal of Honor winners, and that is all wonderful. But there are a lot of local heroes here and they have been forgotten.”
According to Parker, many will attend the Stoco Memorial and then come to the museum.
“Ninety percent of what is in here has come from residents in this area. But we’ve got some stuff from other states, too.”
“We get local veterans in here that just want to come, and they might see something that jolts their memory, and a lot of them come in here for healing purposes too,” Parker says.
From the WWII Dacha concentration camp cell door to the replica of the Battleship West Virginia to art carvings done by a Vietnam veteran, Parker believes the reminder of history is needed.
“It really is a solemn thing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.