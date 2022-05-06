Mountain State full of majestic images from nature

West Virginia, a state that is made mostly of curves and winding roads, is the place that I call home.
Traveling the backroads through this beautiful mountain state, particularly this time of year, is undeniably gorgeous. There is one extra special bend in the road that I adore, and whenever the car winds around it, and I see the light reflecting off the majestic, rolling hills, I know I am approaching the best place to be: home.
This mountain state is also filled with lots of chance encounters, and not just with people. These encounters come to me often, as soon as I step foot out my door: The lively chirp of the birds and the energetic scampering and clambering of the squirrels up every tree, accompanied by the peaceful rushing sounds of the creek right outside my window, make me never want to leave this place.
The other day, while on my way home, winding around my favorite curve, I was surprised with delight at the rare and spectacular sight of a hawk perched on the fence post on the edge of a field. He was just sitting there, with his full majesty on display, eyeing the mulch pile and planning his next move. I stopped to savor this remarkable, shared moment in nature, as it's not every day that you have a face-to-face with a raptor. I listened and watched as the tercel flew over the field, scanning it for prey, and screeching to his peers.
I wondered what he was trying to say, and I imagined what the view of the mountainside must have looked like from his angle.
That evening, I returned home just in time to experience another tried and true West Virginia pleasure, as I watched the golden sunset dissipate behind the mountains and the sky beginning to fill with stars. As I let the pepper frogs croak me to calmness, I just couldn’t help it, I felt so lucky and once again in awe of this beautiful place that I call home. It is a true gift to live in such a spectacular, lively and magical place where I get to experience so many beautiful and epic acts of nature each and every day.