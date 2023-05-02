Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will host a Mother’s Day event, “Cups in the Garden,” on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 4 p.m., with cupcakes, coffee and herbal tea.
Attendees can also stroll the gardens and see educational exhibits.
Children enjoy watching red wiggler worms in the worm composting bin.
Also, attendees can learn about the center's upcoming gardening and nature programs. A $5 donation per person is suggested, which will help the center provide future programs.
The center is located at 1151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville. Although the GPS address says Fayetteville, it is actually located in Oak Hill.
