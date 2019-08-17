Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Aug. 23, 2003. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I’m a former school teacher, and this time of year brings back a touch of sweet nostalgia. I always looked forward to the beginning of the school year, even when I was a student.
The fall turned over a new leaf on the calendar of my life, giving me a fresh, new opportunity to learn and grow.
I loved receiving the new textbooks for the year, and I cracked them all with a firm resolve that this was going to be the year I read every page of every one of them.
I succeeded in most of them, except for the math books. I learned to regard those with mortal grief.
When I became a teacher, I enjoyed meeting each new class of students, and I resolved to treat each of them with dignity, respect and genuine concern for their academic welfare. (That usually lasted three or four days.)
Once the reality of long school days, bored students and endless lesson plans set in, I had to remind myself several times a day of my commitment to teaching.
Although I found my true niche in journalism, I’ve come to realize this profession hinges on my two loves — learning and teaching.
There’s not a day goes by that I don’t learn something new, and on most days, I have an opportunity to teach through the stories I write.
I love providing people with information they can use as consumers, homemakers, business people, gardeners, cooks and travelers.
Talking with and listening to so many people over the years have placed me in the most challenging classroom of all — life itself.
Here are a few of the lessons I’ve learned, and each comes with a note of thanks to the person who shared this nugget with me.
l When you feel you can go no further, force yourself to take one more step — a woman battling multiple sclerosis.
l Today is a good day because I’m here — a man in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
l Take care of yourself and deal with your emotional pain. If you don’t, you will pass it on because hurting people hurt other people — a psychologist.
l Anger is caused by one or more of three things — fear, pain or frustration. Identify what’s causing the anger and the battle is half over — a family counselor.
l Don’t do the right thing because you fear God’s judgment if you don’t. Do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do — a minister.
l When you’re stressed out, take a nap. When you’re bored, take a nap. When you’re worried, take a nap, stretch leisurely and take another nap — a devoted cat lover.