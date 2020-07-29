OAK HILL — Morris Greenhouses’ fundraiser for Hospice of Southern West Virginia is now in its final week.
The Oak Hill greenhouse announced it will donate 20 percent of its retail sales to Hospice of Southern West Virginia on its Facebook page. The campaign runs until the end of July. The effort is part of the “Help Hospice” initiative in honor of Nola and Clarence Vaughn, both of whom received care at Hospice of Southern West Virginia. Their daughter Sue Morris owns the greenhouse with her husband. She said they are proud to use their business as a force for good in their community.
“We’re just a little mom and pop business, and the money we make stays here in the area,” Morris said. “We try to choose one organization that benefits our community. This year it was Hospice of Southern West Virginia. I don’t know what we would have done without them. They’re angels of mercy.”
Hospice of Southern West Virginia regularly receives support from local businesses, community and religious organizations and members of the community. Chief Executive Office Janett Green said it’s a touching reminder that the work Hospice of Southern West Virginia does is important.
“Our community has made it possible for our hospice to offer the special kind of caring we are known for,” Green said. “It is an organization built for and by our neighbors. We are extremely grateful for contributions from businesses like Morris Greenhouses.”
The end of July wraps up Morris Greenhouses’ season however, donations can also be made by visiting Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s website at www.hospiceofsouthernwv.org/donate.