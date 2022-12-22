beckley, w.va. – AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of approximately 3 percent, or 3.6 million people, over last year but still down by about 5 percent when compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.
“This year, the holiday travel period will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “With hybrid and remote work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”
AAA predicts that 557,678 West Virginians will be traveling 50 miles or further from home this end-of-year holiday season.
The number of travelers in the state mean that nearly 1 out of every 3 residents will be enjoying the holidays away from home, mirroring national ratios.
About 90 percent of West Virginia's travelers will be taking to the roadways, while over 5 percent will be taking to the skies and over 4 percent will choose other modes of transportation, including trains and cruises.
Nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, including over half a million West Virginians. This holiday season will see an additional 2 million people traveling nationally by auto, a 2 percent increase, compared to 2021. Travel by vehicle this year is on par with 2018 but shy of 2019 when 108 million Americans drove out of town for the holidays, the highest year on record.
“Gas prices have been on a roller coaster ride throughout 2022, but have recently settled down to levels below 2021 average prices, just in time for the holidays,” Weaver Hawkins said in a press release.
The national average on Tuesday was $3.12, a 12-cent dip from last week and 18 cents less than year ago prices. West Virginia's average also fell to $3.16, 11 cents less than a week ago and 10 cents less than last year.
