Montgomery High School Class of 1973 will have its 50-year reunion June 1-3, 2023.
The reunion will get started with an informal social mixer on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at GoMart Ballpark for the WVSSAC State Tournament with a private deck. Friday, June 2, will be another informal social mixer with music, Live on the Levee from 6:30 – 9:30. Saturday, June 3, will be a Dinner/Dance at the Glen Ferris Inn from 6–11pm.
A block of rooms has been reserved at Embassy Suites of Charleston. Cost of room is $139.00 plus tax per night. The group booking code is MYC and the direct phone number is 304-347-8700. The hospitality suite will be available before and after events on Thursday and Friday.
Cost of registration is $125.00 per person, which includes the cost of the game with free food and drinks and the dinner/dance on Saturday. Please contact one of the following to request the registration form.
Kathy Reid at Kathryn.reidwvu@gmail.com
Leahgretta Chiles Hairston at gretnet@msn.com
Pam Burs Valentine at pamieanne@hotmail.com
