Q: I have a mole on my chin that is really dark and I want it taken off but I am worried about a scar afterward. Are there any creams that I can use to lighten the mole?
A: Moles or spots on the face can be benign or something more serious. Before trying to alter the appearance, I would recommend having your provider look at it first. If the mole is benign, there are some creams that may slightly lighten the color of the mole; however, nothing topical will make it disappear completely. Surgical removal of the mole is your best option if you want it removed. A small scar may be easier to cover up with makeup.
Q: There are a lot of news articles and TV coverage about meth and heroin. Call me naive or old-fashioned but why do people like these drugs? What do they do?
A: If only the current population were naive, then maybe we would not have the drug epidemic we are currently facing.
“Meth” is short for methamphetamines, which is a drug that makes you have energy and feel high. Heroin is derived from opium and is basically a narcotic or pain medication that is injected into the blood stream so that the person gets a rush of euphoria.
Both of these drugs are cheap and easy to get these days. They are also mixed with other drugs to become more potent and these mixes and higher quantities of ingestion are what contribute to drug overdoses.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.
Try to eat healthy and keep moving to be healthy and your best self.