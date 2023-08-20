athens, w.va. – The Fine Arts & Communication Department at Concord University is featuring a mixed media art exhibit by Robby Moore of Beckley that draws upon the artist’s experience as an African American in Appalachia.
The exhibit is on display through Sept. 15, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Arthur Butcher Gallery in the Alexander Fine Arts Center. An artist reception and panel discussion will be on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. in the main theater.
Black History Month is an art exhibition focused on Black American stories, historical and current events, as told by Moore, who examines American’s trivialization of Black stories and historical figures, using Appalachia as an inspiration.
His work for this show features stories and events often omitted from most Black History Month observations.
The exhibition will tour Appalachia through 2024, accompanied by a panel discussion about Black history and the role that Black artists play in historical and current events.
“I wanted the work to look like something I might have found in a forgotten corner of a disused drawer in 1992,” Moore said in a press release, “something my Granny saved from her childhood, and it ended up folded, under sheets and towels in her closet.
“I hope that it inspires you to learn and share Black history every month of the year,” Moore said.
This exhibition was made possible through the generosity of the Way Makers Collective and New Media Advocacy Project’s Appalachia Reframed.
More information can be found at www.robbymooreart.com
