Miss W.Va. Jr. High collects thousands of pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Cheyanne Buhrts’ heart is in helping others — no doubt about it.
A girl of many talents, that’s where her true passion lies, her platform as Miss West Virginia Junior High only helping open more opportunities for the Musselman Middle student to do as much as she possibly can.
With the national Miss Jr. High pageant lying months ahead, Buhrts has been collecting pop tabs in honor of the competition’s national platform, leading her to currently have 86,000 to benefit charity. The Ronald McDonald House collects pop tabs to recycle, the funds from that going back into the organization, which supports families with children fighting illnesses.
Buhrts started with a goal she thought was crazy, collecting enough pop tabs that they will need a suitcase of their own when she heads to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for the national pageant in July. With that goal well exceeded thanks to her own school, Buhrts is aiming for 100,000.
“My school had this entire thing just full of pop tabs,” she said. “They didn’t know what they were for. They were collecting them, but they didn’t’ know what to do with them. We called the school, and they said, ‘Yes, we have this entire thing full, and we didn’t know what it was for. We opened it and saw the pop tabs.’ I went to the school, and there was plenty of pop tabs there.”
Ever charming with an infectious laugh, she added: “I was very excited, but now, I have to count them all.”
New to the pageant world, Buhrts quickly made a name for herself, as she rose to her current title, with a chance to compete nationally. She credited her success to hard work and dedication, two qualities she’s never been without as an advocate for several platforms, a horseback rider, barrel racer, softball player and so much more.
“My first ever pageant was last year,” she said. “I just thought about it, because I wanted to get my peers involved in their community. I thought it would be something fun to do, and I went and did it and got second runner-up. I was super excited, because that was my first pageant I’d done.”
Buhrts’ dedication to her community and others has always made her family proud, but her use of the opportunities presented through pageants has made their hearts soar.
“Honestly, we put her in a pageant, because I wanted her to have the experience and to be able to speak to people,” her mom, Jennifer, said. “She was very, very shy. Now, she just goes out and does her thing. It’s like, ‘OK, I just raised a little entrepreneur here.’
“I know most kids are sitting at home, playing on video games. She’s wanting to get them to say, ‘The video games, they’ll be there. I can impact someone else’s life.’ That’s huge.”
Buhrts’ personal platform is “Helping Peers, Help Others,” which encourages her peers to volunteer through her personal campaign, Knotheads. Knotheads is Buhrts’ initiative to make scarves, hats and blankets for the homeless, as well as others in need, inspired by personal experiences.
“I lost two siblings to medical reasons, and I was also bullied,” she said. “I’ve still been making hats, scarves and blankets. I’ve been donating to homeless shelters and comfort cases. But I haven’t been able to start the club at Musselman yet. I’m going to next year.”
She teamed up with fellow titleholder Aryonna Martin, USA National Pre-Teen West Virginia, to deliver 1,500 items throughout the state to those in need.
Buhrts has also spent the pandemic delivering food to those in need and donating eggs from her family’s farm, giving more than 100 dozen to a local food ministry.
“On Christmas Day, that’s what she did,” Jennifer said. “After everyone opened presents, she went out and delivered food, hats and scarves to the homeless.”
For more information on Buhrts’ initiatives, or to make a pop tab donation, visit her Facebook page, Miss West Virginia Jr. High United States 2021-Cheyanne Buhrts.