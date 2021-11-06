Filmmaker Uesula Ellis wasn’t born or raised in West Virginia.
The daughter of two southern West Virginia natives, instead, was born in Germany, where her parents were stationed with the United States Army.
“I grew up moving all over the country,” she said, listing Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Alabama as stops along her parents’ military careers.
But though their careers never brought the family back to the Mountain State permanently, Ellis said West Virginia was always the place she considered home.
“West Virginia was kind of the one consistent place we all went back to for holidays and summers,” she said. “We bounced around a lot, but West Virginia is the one place I can kind of say I was from.”
And as her Appalachian roots call her home for personal reasons, she said they play an important role in her professional career as well.
It was that connection that prompted the 31-year-old’s latest project, “Occupational Hazard,” a short film about a female coal miner featured in 20th Digital’s “Bite Size Halloween” series now streaming on Hulu.
“It’s a film about a woman coal miner who gets exposed to a foreign substance and weird things start happening in her everyday life,” she said. “It’s a supernatural kind of vibe, psychological and body horror. My hope is that it gives a little bit of everything.”
Ellis, who wrote and directed the film, returned to West Virginia in August where she shot on location at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and at her mother’s home in Summersville.
“That’s something that’s important to me is making work back home,” she said.
A graduate of Northwestern and Columbia University’s film programs, Ellis said she has always had an interest in the coal industry. But it was her mom’s experience with long-haul Covid-19 symptoms over the past year that sparked the idea for the film.
“A lot of my inspiration was thinking about people who live around coal,” she said, explaining as her mom struggled with Covid, she began reading articles about how miners might be more at risk.
Ellis found further inspiration in a documentary titled “Coal Mining Women” and the book “Voices from the Appalachian Coal Field.”
“A woman talked about when she first went down (underground), she felt like it was another civilization or another world,” she said. “She said it felt so other-worldly anything was possible.”
She said it was the idea of the “unknown underground” that pushed her forward, not to make a straight-forward film on mining, but on the unknown.
“There are things (about mining) that are scary obviously,” she said. “It’s dark, cold and you’re in close-quartered. But people who are more familiar with mining know what could be a little more scary is the unknown.
“What are the possibilities that aren’t the obvious?”
● ● ●
At just over 8 minutes, “Occupational Hazard” is a short watch.
“But a lot happens in those 8 minutes,” Ellis said.
Ellis, who has made several other short films, including “Eva and the End,” which is available for streaming on YouTube, said she’s working on additional projects, including a full-length sci-fi romantic comedy set in West Virginia.
She said she’d also like to continue to tell the story she began in “Occupational Hazard.”
“Hopefully at some point I’ll get to tell a longer version of this story or something in a similar world,” she said.
“Occupational Hazard” was made with the assistance of several West Virginians, something Ellis said is important.
“I think filmmaking has always been here and is growing in terms of narrative projects,” she said. “It’s cool to feel like I’m part of a community that’s growing and expanding.”
She said she thinks it’s important for West Virginians to tell stories from the inside out, rather than let others share the message as to what the region is or isn’t.
“I feel in the genre world, Appalachia has gotten a bad rap,” she said, mentioning films like “Wrong Turn.” “I think there’s more to explore here.
“It’s a rich area to mine.”
Email: mjames@register-herald.com