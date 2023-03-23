Craigsville, W.Va. – A Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at U Save Foods #4 on Rts. 20 and 55 in Craigsville.
The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.
The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.
Wednesday’s numbers were 27, 28, 37, 50, 57, and the Power Ball was 5. Players are encouraged to check their tickets because there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot sits at $112 million.
Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece or $3 with the Powerplay option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.