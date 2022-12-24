Christmas Eve. The day before the most anticipated day of the year. I say this as an assumption, but I feel it’s a safe one. From my experience, it seems the excitement starts to build directly after Halloween each year. That day when the Reese’s Cups transform from Jack-o-Lanterns to Christmas trees.
Our United Way of Southern West Virginia fell right into this pattern as we welcomed our Wonderland of Trees sponsors and decorators to start “working their magic” on their tree displays on Halloween Day. For the past month and a half our southern West Virginia communities have been surrounded by Christmas décor, holiday lights, school and church plays, and shopping “steals and deals.” It’s nearly impossible to avoid feeling the holiday spirit.
While this time of year seems to create endless to-do lists, it’s important we remember the REASON FOR THE SEASON. As a Christian, I know this is a time to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and to feel that sense of selflessness and unconditional love he offers. I’ve made it a personal goal to step back and realize my blessings – tangible and intangible – this holiday season. When I allow myself to do this, it can be overwhelming. I’m constantly reminded of my incredible family, friends and experiences in my life.
Our United Way of Southern West Virginia staff and Board of Directors know Christmas creates a lot of fears and anxiety for the less fortunate in our community. It is our job to raise as much money as possible to support our nonprofit partner agencies. Our partner agencies work tirelessly through the holiday season to help individuals and families with increasing needs. These needs include Christmas gifts for children, child care during the school break, food for daily survival, baby formula and diapers, rental assistance, and warm clothes and shelter through the cold.
One day this past week, as campaign chairman, I was able to work alongside our executive director, Trena Dacal, and get diapers, shoes, socks, and assistance toward clothing and food to a family in desperate circumstances within ONE hour. This is what we do. This is who we are here to help. It’s important to think of the less fortunate and encompass a quick and giving spirit over the holidays.
As you finalize your last-minute wrapping and prepare for a blessed Christmas Day tomorrow, I want to encourage every reader to become an advocate for our United Way of Southern West Virginia and contribute to positive impact. Thank you to everyone’s continued support and we hope you have a very MERRY CHRISTMAS!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.