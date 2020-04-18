It’s been 20 years since my Daddy left this world.
Time is a strange thing.
One minute it feels like he was just here and the next minute it’s almost like I can feel every second of those 20 years.
Sometimes it’s almost like he’s more of an idea as opposed to someone who was ever here at all. It’s those moments that are the worst.
It’s interesting that I can’t tell you anything about this same week for any other April of my life, but I vividly remember the buildup to April 17, 2000.
I didn’t even know I needed to remember the week, but it’s been locked in my brain since then.
I guess that’s what happens with traumatic events. You replay them in your mind in the days, weeks, months and years after as you try to make sense of things.
And then they just stick.
My memories begin with a phone call from home on Thursday, April 13. He told me he wasn’t feeling well but it wasn’t a big deal. Just a cold or the flu. Friday was some kind of spring fair on the Marshall student center plaza. I had my portrait drawn by a caricature artist.
Then I went home to Beckley.
Saturday morning I realized my dad really wasn’t feeling well, but it wasn’t terrible yet. He asked me to drive him to Acme. I don’t remember what he wanted, and I guess I didn’t think to wonder why he didn’t drive himself. He bought me a bag of candy though. (I still have it.)
Chad Pennington was drafted by the Jets that day. My dad, the biggest Marshall fan ever, slept through it. My mom and I knew the “flu” was really bad at that point, but he still refused to go to the hospital.
I saw “Return to Me” at the movies that night. He was up and watching “Tin Cup” in the living room. When he mentioned something about the ending, I yelled at him because I hadn’t seen it before.
I always felt bad about that.
My mom and I again asked him to go to the ER several times the next day, but he still thought it was the flu and said he would be OK.
Before I went back to Huntington late that Sunday evening, I remember kissing him goodbye and him telling me, “Your hands are so soft.”
I’ll never forget that.
He died the next morning of a massive heart attack.
As Christina Webb Adkins drove me back to Beckley, the song “In the Living Years” by Mike and the Mechanics came on the radio.
I knew the song, but I don’t think I’d ever paid attention to it. There’s a line that says, “I wasn’t there that morning when my father passed away. I didn’t get to tell him all the things I had to say.”
I will never forget hearing that song. It was so strange and so fitting.
But we never left things unsaid.
I told him I loved him every chance I got.
And he told me, too.
I watched “Tin Cup” for the first time this week — exactly 20 years to the night I yelled at him for giving away the ending. (I watched “Return to Me,” too.)
It’s a really good movie. Twenty years later, I couldn’t remember what he said about the ending, so it didn’t matter that he ruined it anymore.
I would usually watch the Braves play to feel closer to him, but there’s no baseball right now.
Facebook just told me Fox Sports South will air the 1995 World Series at the end of the month though. I’m all over that.
I think the Braves just might take this one, Daddy.
Twenty years.
Right now it doesn’t seem that long ago at all.
