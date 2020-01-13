Memorial Toy Fund termed "very successful" for western Greenbrier, eastern Fayette children

Children in the elementary schools of western Greenbrier County and eastern Fayette County received Christmas gifts of toys from the fourth annual Donald Davis Memorial Toy Fund, which is carried on by his friends and relatives in those areas.
Davis was a native of western Greenbrier who lived in the Washington, D.C., area but returned home for Christmas each year, bringing gifts of toys to be distributed in the Greenbrier-Fayette county area.
Since his death, his relatives and friends have collected several hundred toys over the past four years in his memory and have seen to it they were distributed through the schools and through Wellspring in Rupert.
The past two years, the fund has received major donations from members of the Alleghany Highlands Knights of Columbus, which has members in Alleghany and Bath counties, Va., and Greenbrier, Fayette, Monroe and Pocahontas counties in West Virginia.