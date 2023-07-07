The City of Beckley and the Raleigh County Historical Society will hold a joint ceremony to highlight installation of a memorial plaque commemorating the Old City Hall on Tuesday, July 11, at 10 a.m., at 213 S. Kanawha St.
For nearly 40 years, the City of Beckley conducted its principal municipal functions from a heterogeneous collection of buildings across South Kanawha Street from the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial. The same property had earlier been the location of Beckley’s first business, a church, and a fire station.
